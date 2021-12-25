Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $687,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,327.8% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the third quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 36,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $84.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.

