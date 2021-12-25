Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 12.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 5.3% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in American Electric Power by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 0.6% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.98.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $86.52 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $91.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.23 and a 200 day moving average of $85.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

