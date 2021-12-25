Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $751,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 44,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000.

Get Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of PSR opened at $115.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.83. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $82.65 and a twelve month high of $116.30.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.