Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases New Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. MKM Partners lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.