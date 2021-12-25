Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Truist lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

