Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $129,000 in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,146 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Bbva USA bought a new position in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNB opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.27. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.99.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

