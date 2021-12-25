Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Dawson James

Dawson James started coverage on shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ VUZI opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $589.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.87. Vuzix has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $32.43.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 191.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Raj Rajgopal purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Vuzix by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vuzix by 1,131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 280,600 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.