Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 168.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,267,000 after purchasing an additional 742,233 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,752,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 507,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,233,000 after acquiring an additional 374,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 459.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,685,000 after acquiring an additional 302,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,608,000.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Voya Financial stock opened at $67.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.98 and its 200-day moving average is $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $70.98. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.15%.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

