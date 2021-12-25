Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $640,000 Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,619 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,506,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,906,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,073 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,640,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,006,000 after purchasing an additional 738,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.62. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $51.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.08.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

