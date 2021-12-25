Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys Shares of 19,210 American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,501.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,123,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,718 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 909.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 743,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 669,615 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth $22,597,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth $20,809,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.95. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,446.15%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

