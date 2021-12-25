Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 19,198 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,198 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 133,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

In other news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 171,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $1,601,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $32,371.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,428,043 shares of company stock valued at $26,670,477. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BB opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.28. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

