Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.70. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.