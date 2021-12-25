Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 132,613 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Gevo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gevo alerts:

GEVO stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44. Gevo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $977.02 million, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 3.18.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.