Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €250.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €250.00 ($280.90) price target by analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VOW3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($338.20) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($264.04) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($310.11) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($266.29) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €257.79 ($289.65).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VOW3 opened at €176.90 ($198.76) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €141.76 ($159.28) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($283.37). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €184.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €198.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.98.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.