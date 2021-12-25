Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Shares Down 0%

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) dropped 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $24.75. Approximately 330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF by 498.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 352,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 293,271 shares during the last quarter.

