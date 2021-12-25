Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 234.75 ($3.10).

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 260 ($3.44) to GBX 245 ($3.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital raised shares of Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.30) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.71) to GBX 185 ($2.44) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.49) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider David Duffy sold 4,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.17), for a total value of £6,796.16 ($8,978.94).

Shares of LON VMUK traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 177.90 ($2.35). The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,038. The firm has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 179.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 193.14. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of GBX 125.95 ($1.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.89).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

