Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIPS. New Street Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet cut Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.70. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 17.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,688,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,172,000 after buying an additional 3,723,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,674,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,745,000 after purchasing an additional 94,126 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 21.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,229 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,256,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,867,000 after buying an additional 391,831 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

