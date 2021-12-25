Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Shares Gap Up to $10.15

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 10.15, but opened at 10.43. Vintage Wine Estates shares last traded at 10.43, with a volume of 1 shares.
VWE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 14.25.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is 10.60 and its 200-day moving average is 10.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
In related news, Director Timothy D. Proctor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 11.05 per share, with a total value of 110,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick A. Roney acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 11.03 per share, for a total transaction of 1,103,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,372,050.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VWE. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter worth about $119,000.
Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile (NASDAQ:VWE)
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.
Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.