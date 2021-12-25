Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Shares Gap Up to $10.15

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 10.15, but opened at 10.43. Vintage Wine Estates shares last traded at 10.43, with a volume of 1 shares.

VWE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 14.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is 10.60 and its 200-day moving average is 10.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.09. The company had revenue of 55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 66.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Proctor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 11.05 per share, with a total value of 110,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick A. Roney acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 11.03 per share, for a total transaction of 1,103,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,372,050.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VWE. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter worth about $119,000.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile (NASDAQ:VWE)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

