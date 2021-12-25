Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,812 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $93,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $164.80 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.45 and a 1 year high of $178.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.