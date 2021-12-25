Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 159,129 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,356,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,129 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.62% of HealthEquity worth $87,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 219.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 11.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $120,601.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,916 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $44.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.46. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -641.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.26.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

