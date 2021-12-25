Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.98% of Lancaster Colony worth $92,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LANC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LANC opened at $162.16 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $145.79 and a 52-week high of $201.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.87.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $392.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 64.91%.

In other news, Director Alan F. Harris purchased 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,602.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

