Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $97.59 Million Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 896,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,528 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $97,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $59,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 145.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Truist increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of WAL opened at $105.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $57.98 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.70.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

