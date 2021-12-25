Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $97.59 Million Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 896,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,528 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $97,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 946.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 37,947 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 639,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $105.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $57.98 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.70.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. The firm had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.91%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

