Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 463,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,659 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $94,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SiTime by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SiTime by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 7.9% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 6.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 14.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $283.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.21. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $341.77. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 430.21, a P/E/G ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.84.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.15, for a total transaction of $1,110,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,480 shares of company stock worth $21,101,047 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

