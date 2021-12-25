Verso (VSO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.54 Million

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last week, Verso has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Verso has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $159,503.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can now be purchased for about $0.0992 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00056489 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,059.35 or 0.07963499 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00008679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,960.33 or 0.99972298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00072227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00053647 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

