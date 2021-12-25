Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.08% of Verso worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verso during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Verso by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verso during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Verso by 109,825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Verso in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Verso alerts:

Shares of NYSE VRS opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $778.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.90. Verso Co. has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $27.29.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million. Verso had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Verso Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Verso’s payout ratio is currently -13.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRS. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Verso from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Verso Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.