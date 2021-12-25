Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.16% of Verint Systems worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 10.0% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,540,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,502,000 after purchasing an additional 230,959 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,376,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,119,000 after buying an additional 78,878 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 6.0% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,144,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,399,000 after buying an additional 76,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,307,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,541,000 after buying an additional 14,709 shares during the last quarter.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

VRNT stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average of $45.53. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.43 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $87,241.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $279,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,695 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

