Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) CEO Brian M. Stuglik Sells 13,682 Shares

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $31,058.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. Verastem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,703.23% and a negative return on equity of 74.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Verastem by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 47,494 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Verastem by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 74,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Verastem by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 2,253,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 537,411 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Verastem by 2,412.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 169,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 162,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verastem during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verastem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

