Ventus 2 VCT Plc (VEN2) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 6th

Ventus 2 VCT Plc (LON:VEN2) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 55.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Ventus 2 VCT’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VEN2 opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.16) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.98. Ventus 2 VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 65 ($0.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 90 ($1.19). The stock has a market cap of £32.96 million and a P/E ratio of 4.25.

Get Ventus 2 VCT alerts:

Ventus 2 VCT Company Profile

Ventus 2 VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in renewable energy sectors. The fund focuses particularly on independent developers, but the majority of investments will be in companies developing, constructing, and operating small and medium onshore wind farms. It also invests in companies which use other renewable energy technology such as biomass, hydro, and landfill gas.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventus 2 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventus 2 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.