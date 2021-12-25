Ventus 2 VCT Plc (VEN2) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 6th

Ventus 2 VCT Plc (LON:VEN2) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 55.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Ventus 2 VCT’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
VEN2 opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.16) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.98. Ventus 2 VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 65 ($0.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 90 ($1.19). The stock has a market cap of £32.96 million and a P/E ratio of 4.25.
Ventus 2 VCT Company Profile
