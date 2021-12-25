Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Trimmed by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $600,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $113.70.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

