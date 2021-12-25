Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,785,000 after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,835.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 320,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,311,000 after acquiring an additional 304,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $264.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.15. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

