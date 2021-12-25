Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,764,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,081 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,480,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,862 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

