Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes $66,000 Position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gevo in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gevo in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Gevo in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gevo in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $977.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 3.18. Gevo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.15.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

