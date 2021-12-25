Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 894 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,963,000 after buying an additional 628,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,508,000 after buying an additional 571,313 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $116,141,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,069,000 after buying an additional 335,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 29.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,084,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,796,000 after buying an additional 243,911 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $299.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.73. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

