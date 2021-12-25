Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,431.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 27.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 47.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total transaction of $573,986.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total value of $1,415,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KSU shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

Shares of KSU opened at $293.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $190.64 and a one year high of $315.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.09 and a 200 day moving average of $288.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.77%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.