Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $249,000 in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Signify Health by 897.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,436 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Signify Health by 137.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,016,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,587 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Signify Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,294,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after acquiring an additional 35,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Signify Health by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,475,000 after acquiring an additional 47,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,063,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,790,000 after buying an additional 78,959 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Steve Senneff acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signify Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.22.

Signify Health stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.04 million. On average, analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Signify Health Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

