Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 65.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 47.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 14.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 13.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

