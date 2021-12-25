Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 499.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,300,000 after buying an additional 1,524,968 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,750,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after buying an additional 539,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,344,000 after buying an additional 431,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,627,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,203 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $90.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.76.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.71.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.