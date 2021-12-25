Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,900 PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of PDS Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDSB shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PDS Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

Shares of PDSB opened at $9.00 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a market cap of $255.92 million, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 2.47.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Hill acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $26,071.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.