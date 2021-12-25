v.systems (VSYS) Price Tops $0.0230 on Exchanges

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One v.systems coin can now be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, v.systems has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. v.systems has a total market cap of $56.32 million and $4.56 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,371,663,824 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,055,360 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

