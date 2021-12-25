UTU Protocol (UTU) Price Reaches $0.0278 on Exchanges

UTU Protocol (CURRENCY:UTU) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One UTU Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and $53,697.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UTU Protocol has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00043572 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About UTU Protocol

UTU Protocol (CRYPTO:UTU) is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,476,610 coins. UTU Protocol’s official message board is utu-trust.medium.com . UTU Protocol’s official website is protocol.utu.io . UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust

According to CryptoCompare, “UTU Technologies is based in Kenya, UTU was founded to offer a different, social-relationship based approach to establishing trust, rather than scores, aggregated reviews and ratings in order to transform the sharing economy into a trust economy. For this purpose, UTU Technologies is building a platform consisting of two main components: A trusted recommendation service, a web service to deliver trusted service recommendations based on users’ and providers’ social relationships and other data, and A decentralised and blockchain-based protocol to enable users to make publicly verifiable staked endorsements (or disapprovals) of services, and to facilitate the necessary data provision. Each of these activities has the potential to earn rewards for the user, thus incentivising them to partake. The protocol will also not only be useable for our own service, but also other, 3rd-party services. UTU Tecnologies wants to incentivise clients directly to provide data. For this purpose, we devise a blockchain-based protocol with a non-transferable utility token — UTU Tokens — to be built on a blockchain platform. Intuitively, clients will be rewarded for active participation in the system with UTU Tokens. They can be used to make staked endorsements and access trusted recommendations provided by the UTU Recommendation Service and other services. The token will be non-transferable to prevent people “buying into” the network, essentially buying trust. “

