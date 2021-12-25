Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

NYSE UVE opened at $16.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $524.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $269.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,086,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Universal Insurance by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 381,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 190,051 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Insurance by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 65,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Universal Insurance by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 53,342 shares in the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

