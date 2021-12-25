Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Bought by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 79.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Universal during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Universal by 7.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal by 4.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $53.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.68. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.97.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $453.96 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Universal’s payout ratio is 78.79%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

