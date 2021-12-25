United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. United States Cellular reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year sales of $4.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,828 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 200.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the third quarter worth about $734,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 550.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United States Cellular stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.08. The stock had a trading volume of 81,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,195. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.42.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

