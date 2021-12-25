Umbrella Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $838,774.00 (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $22.30 million and $838,774.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000591 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.28 or 0.00191075 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008893 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000515 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars.

