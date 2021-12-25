UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Salem Media Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salem Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $85.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.26. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $65.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David P. Santrella sold 30,000 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Evan D. Masyr sold 76,750 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $318,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,100 shares of company stock worth $486,793. Corporate insiders own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 94.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.