UBS Group Begins Coverage on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $349.63.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $334.69 on Tuesday. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $211.94 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $329.73 and a 200-day moving average of $301.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after buying an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Microsoft by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after buying an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Microsoft by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after buying an additional 9,387,405 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.