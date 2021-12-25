Ubiq Trading 10.8% Lower This Week (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $6.29 million and approximately $46,254.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

