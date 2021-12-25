Ubex (UBEX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $283,118.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. Ubex has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $283,118.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00013431 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.15 or 0.00186919 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000543 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

