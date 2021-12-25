U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

USWS opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82. U.S. Well Services has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Well Services will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USWS. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 37,650,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,484,642,000 after buying an additional 27,646,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,661,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 1,310.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 144,114 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 115,926 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

